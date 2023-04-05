Sikkim avalanche: Search and rescue operations continue for the second day in Nathu La area

Rescue and search operations are ongoing in the Nathu La area in Sikkim where an avalanche struck on Tuesday, killing seven tourists. The Indian Army, Border Road Organisation (BRO) and police were carrying out the operations at 14 Mile on Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg in Sikkim for the second day on Wednesday to find out if more tourists are still trapped, reported PTI citing an official.

Seven tourists were killed and 13 others injured as a massive avalanche hit East Sikkim’s Nathu La area, burying their vehicles under the snow. The avalanche hit the arterial Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, which connects state capital Gangtok to Nathu La at the China border, around 11.30 AM, trapping five-six vehicles with about 30 people under the snow.

Nathu La is a major tourist destination and is one of the most important Himalayan passes in the country which is situated on the border with China.

The rescue operations started at 8 AM today morning, said East Sikkim District Collector Tushar Nikhane.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang had visited STNM hospital on Tuesday night where the injured were hospitalised and interacted with the tourists. He said that all the injured people, irrespective of their domicile, will be treated for free, adding that the bodies of the deceased will be sent to their homes.

Following the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was “distressed” by the news and expressed his condolences.

“Distressed by the avalanche in Sikkim. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I hope the injured recover soon. Rescue ops are underway and all possible assistance is being provided to those affected,” a tweet from the Prime Minister’s Office read.

President Droupadi Murmu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and footballer Baichung Bhutia, also expressed their condolences.