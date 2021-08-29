Sikha Mitra, ex-Bengal Congress chief’s widow, to join TMC today; says ‘never joined another party’

The former MLA had resigned from her Chowringhee seat in 2014 citing growing differences with the TMC.

Sikha Mitra, former West Bengal MLA and widow of late state Congress president Somen Mitra, will rejoin Mamata Banerjee’s party on Sunday. The former MLA had resigned from her Chowringhee seat in 2014 citing growing differences with the TMC.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Mitra said she never left the TMC officially. “I will join TMC tomorrow. I have decided to join the party again because my experience says that you can’t do big things for the welfare of the people without a political platform,” she said.