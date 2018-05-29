Sikh man wakes Muslim neighbours for Sehri, video goes viral

Muslims pray at a shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, during the holy month of Ramzan in Srinagar. (Reuters)

A video that has gone viral on social media shows an elderly Sikh man in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama asking his Muslim neighbours to wake up for Sehri, the pre-dawn Ramzan meal. The 21-second video that has been widely shared on social media has earned the unidentified elderly man a lot of praise from netizens across the country for his act of social harmony.

“Allah Rasool de pyaaro, jannat de talabgaro, utho roza rakho (The beloved of God and His messenger, seekers of paradise, wake up and start your fast),” the unidentified man shouts. The term ‘Seharkhwaan’ is used for drum beaters who go move around in order to wake up residents for the pre-dawn meal before the beginning of dawn-to-dusk fast during the month of Ramzan. Normally, the task of waking up people during Ramzan is taken up by a person from the Muslim community. Whats rare this time is the fact that this time a, member from outside the community has taken up this responsibility.

Last week, another video had come to light in which a Sikh policeman was seen shilding a Muslim man from being beaten up by members of a Hindu right-wing group in Uttarakhand’s Ramnagar. The group had spotted the man along with a young girl inside a temple. The incident happened inside premises of Garjiya temple. The youth has been identified as 23-year Irfan. His companion was a 19-year old Hindu girl. Sub Inspector Gagandeep Singh had come to Irfan’s rescue while he was being assaulted by the mob at the temple.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The incident reportedly took place last Tuesday. A number of videos have gone viral showing the cop shielding Irfan while taking some blows from the angry mob. By Friday, the video was shared a number of times on social media. After the incident, Nainital Police rewarded the cop with Rs 2,500.