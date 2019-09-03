Sikh girl’s conversion: Families reach compromise, girl to return home soon, says Pak Punjab Governor Mohammad Sarwar

By: |
New Delhi | Updated: September 3, 2019 6:53:22 PM

Amid a huge uproar over the forceful conversion of Sikh girl in Pakistan, Governor of Punjab province Mohammad Sarwar on Tuesday claimed that the families of the Sikh girl and the Muslim boy have agreed on common terms and the girl would return home soon.

Sikh girl, compromise, Pakistan, Punjab province, Mohammad Sarwar, forcible conversion,Imran Khan,Pakistan,Jagjit KaurMembers of Sikh community display a placard during a protest against alleged forceful conversion of minorities in Pakistan, near Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi (PTI Photo)

Amid a huge uproar over the forceful conversion of Sikh girl in Pakistan, Governor of Punjab province Mohammad Sarwar on Tuesday claimed that the families of the Sikh girl and the Muslim boy have agreed on common terms and the girl would return home soon.

“Governor of Pakistan’s Punjab province Mohammad Sarwar announces that families of the Sikh girl and the Muslim boy have reached a compromise, girl to return home,” news agency ANI reported.

Kaur, a teenage girl was abducted and subsequently converted to Islam at gunpoint before being forced to marry a Muslim man. A video of the girl at the wedding ceremony has also gone viral. In the video, the girl can be seen sitting beside the Muslim man, Mohammad Hassan. He claimed that the girl married him without any pressure.

The incident triggered widespread protests in Pakistan as well as in India. The Sikh community in Nankana Sahib, the birth place of Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev, also held protests against the incident in Pakistan.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Sikh girl’s conversion: Families reach compromise, girl to return home soon, says Pak Punjab Governor Mohammad Sarwar
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition