Sikh girl’s conversion: Families reach compromise, girl to return home soon, says Pak Punjab Governor Mohammad Sarwar

Amid a huge uproar over the forceful conversion of Sikh girl in Pakistan, Governor of Punjab province Mohammad Sarwar on Tuesday claimed that the families of the Sikh girl and the Muslim boy have agreed on common terms and the girl would return home soon.
“Governor of Pakistan’s Punjab province Mohammad Sarwar announces that families of the Sikh girl and the Muslim boy have reached a compromise, girl to return home,” news agency ANI reported.
This is a big victory of minorities against Forced Conversions happening in Pakistan
And it’s not just about Jagjit Kaur… we will fight for the justice and faith of every daughter of minority family who has been harassed in Pakistan@News18India @ANI @TimesNow @ZeeNews pic.twitter.com/wHy3oRwbfL
— Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) September 3, 2019
Kaur, a teenage girl was abducted and subsequently converted to Islam at gunpoint before being forced to marry a Muslim man. A video of the girl at the wedding ceremony has also gone viral. In the video, the girl can be seen sitting beside the Muslim man, Mohammad Hassan. He claimed that the girl married him without any pressure.
The incident triggered widespread protests in Pakistan as well as in India. The Sikh community in Nankana Sahib, the birth place of Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev, also held protests against the incident in Pakistan.
