Signs of rebellion? Jitan Ram Manjhi says RJD incapable of taking on NDA, meets Nitish Kumar

Jitan Ram Manjhi says RJD incapable of taking on Nitish Kumar, wants Meira Kumar as coalition face. File Photo PTI

The fissures in the Maha Gathbandhan led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal in Bihar is getting wider as elections draw closer. While there have been questions about Tejashwi Yadav’s credibility as the face of the united opposition to take on the ruling BJP-JDU combine led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the fight over the chief ministerial candidate ahead of the upcoming assembly elections is getting bitter now.

Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) president and former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi has charged the RJD with trying to impose its will on coalition partners. Speaking to reporters in Patna on Tuesday, Manjhi said that he has no problem with jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav being projected as the face of the alliance, but sought to remind that the party was not capable of taking on the ruling Nitish Kumar-led coalition in the state in the absence of Lalu. Lalu is currently serving a jail term in Ranchi after his conviction in separate fodder scam cases.

Manjhi further called for a consensus among the grand alliance constituents on the face of the alliance and pitched for senior Congress leader and former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar’s candidature as the face of the alliance. Meira Kumar is a Dalit and hails from Sasaram town in the state.

“I have no problems with Tejashwi. Some Congress leaders have spoken in favour of making former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar the face. I have no problems with that either. My point is, the decision must be taken after a consensus among all coalition partners,” he said. Manjhi has been aligned with the RJD-led alliance since March 2018 when he walked out of the BJP-led NDA.

He further demanded that a coordination committee be set up that will have representatives of all five coalition parties. The grand alliance in Bihar comprises five political parties — RJD, HAM, Congress, RLSP and VIP. The committee will make a decision on issues like leadership and inclusion of more parties in the alliance, he said.

Notably, the RJD has already declared Tejashwi Yadav as the chief ministerial candidate but the grand alliance constituents have time and again expressed reservations over his leadership and stated that the leadership issue remains unsettled.

Earlier on Monday, RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha and VIP founder Mukesh Sahni called on Manjhi at his residence in Patna. The meeting triggered speculations that the parties might be considering options of walking out of the grand alliance.

Meanwhile, Manjhi on Tuesday night met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at the latter’s residence, triggering speculation that he might return to the NDA fold. Manjhi was once seen as Nitish’s ‘Man Friday’. He succeeded Nitish after the JD(U) leader resigned as CM following the party’s humiliating defeat in the 2014 general elections. Manjhi, however, quit the JD(U) after he was asked to vacate the CM’s chair in February 2015 and floated his own political party Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular). He had contested the 2015 Assembly elections in an agreement with the BJP and LJP.

Assembly elections in Bihar will be held in October-November later this year. While Nitish Kumar will seek to retain power for the fourth consecutive term, the RJD is desperate to return to power and has been struggling to present Tejashwi Yadav as a winning alternative to Kumar.