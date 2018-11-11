Signature bridge scuffle: AAP terms police action against CM Arvind Kejriwal ridiculous

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday termed the registration of FIRs against three party leaders including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Signature Bridge ruckus as ridiculous. Party spokesperson Raghav Chadha said that the latest development shows how the BJP-led Central government is misusing the Delhi Police to target the ruling party leaders in the national capital.

Questioning why no action was initiated against Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, he said, “Manoj Tiwari thrashed police officials but FIR was filed against Arvind Kejriwal. Dozens of fake cases have been filed against us. The court has always done justice to us… till the time we were going to court as a victim, but now we will approach the court to bring culprits to the book.”

Also Read: Manoj Tiwari, Arvind Kejriwal named in Signature bridge violence FIR

“It is so ridiculous that not only have police failed to lodge an FIR against Tiwari, despite videographic evidence of him instigating a mob, assaulting police officers and trying to sabotage a public event in a premeditated attack, they have instead filed an FIR against the Delhi CM,” Chadha claimed.

Tiwari, however, has been named in an FIR filed on Saturday by the police. Besides Kejriwal and Tiwari, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan has also been booked in connection with the scuffle during the inauguration of the Signature Bridge on November 4.

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal in Dubai to convert black money into white: Manoj Tiwari

While Khan was booked on the basis of a complaint filed by BJP worker BN Jha, police filed FIR against Kejriwal on the basis of a complaint moved by Tiwari. A third FIR was registered against Tiwari on the complaint of AAP worker Taukir.

Defending the decision to book Kejriwal, a Delhi Police spokesperson said that the case will be handled in a professional way by the Crime Branch, a report in The Indian Express said.

When asked about allegations of lack of action against Tiwari, the officer replied that the FIRs were lodged after police received complaints, adding that further action will be taken after probe.

The IE report said that FIRs were registered on Tuesday but the cases were transferred to the Crime branch on Saturday.

The BJP and AAP workers were seen clashing with each other during the inauguration of the Signature Bridge which connects Wazirabad in north Delhi to East Delhi.