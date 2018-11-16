Signature Bridge: Delhi government to develop safe selfie points

By: | Updated: November 16, 2018 4:36 PM

In his note to the additional chief secretary (PWD), tourism secretary and DTTDC's managing director, Sisodia said a parking facility and a children's park will also be developed near the bridge.

On November 4, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the Signature Bridge over the Yamuna, reducing the travel time between north and northeast Delhi. (File Photo/PTI)

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has directed authorities to develop safe selfie points and install special lighting equipment for theme-based illumination of the Signature Bridge to make it a “truly iconic tourist destination”. In his note to the additional chief secretary (PWD), tourism secretary and DTTDC’s managing director, Sisodia said a parking facility and a children’s park will also be developed near the bridge.

“The Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) and the PWD have been successful in making the bridge operational and it is necessary for both these agencies to work towards making the bridge a major tourist attraction in Delhi,” Sisodia said in the note.

Read | Signature Bridge, India’s 1st asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge, is double the height of Qutub Minar! 7 facts

“A presentation on the above facilities making the Signature Bridge a truly iconic tourist destination be made by DTTDC, PWD and the tourism department,” he said.

On November 4, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the Signature Bridge over the Yamuna, reducing the travel time between north and northeast Delhi.

“The departments concerned may engage necessary consultants, if required, and necessary budgetary support will be provided in the RE (revised estimate budget) 2018-19,” Sisodia said.

He said the bridge will serve as a tourist destination with the 154-metre-high glass box giving a bird’s-eye view of the city to visitors.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Signature Bridge: Delhi government to develop safe selfie points
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition