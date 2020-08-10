Sign of truce ahead of Rajasthan Assembly session? Congress rebels meet party leadership, asked to tender ‘unconditional apology’

The Congress in Rajasthan is divided into two camps. While one is led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the second one is headed by Sachin Pilot.

A few rebel Congress MLAs who are currently camping at a resort in Gurugram along with sacked deputy CM Sachin Pilot, are believed to have approached the party, news agency ANI reported. The development comes just a few days ahead of the Assembly session.

Citing sources, ANI said that some rebels belonging to the Sachin Pilot camp have even met the party’s senior leadership. It said that the MLAs were asked by the party to tender an unconditional apology for their behaviour that triggered a political unrest in the state and left the Ashok Gehlot government on the verge of collapse.

The MLAs were told that once they tender an unconditional apology, “they are free to meet the top leadership and express grievances”, sources told ANI.

The Congress in Rajasthan is divided into two camps. While one is led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the second one is headed by Sachin Pilot. Pilot and 18 MLAs loyal to him are currently staying at a resort in Gurugram ever since the revolt was out in open in the first week of July. Pilot, who wanted the CM’s post after Congress’ win in the 2018 Assembly polls, was even sacked as deputy CM of Rajasthan and party’s state unit chief.

The Ashok Gehlot camp MLAs are staying at a resort in Jaisalmer.

The political drama in the state is likely to end next week when CM Ashok Gehlot will move a trust motion in the Legislative Assembly, slated to meet from August 14. CM Gehlot has hinted that he will seek a trust vote on the floor of the House to prove his majority.

The Congress is likely to issue a whip ahead of the trust vote. If the 19 rebels including Pilot violate the party whip, the Congress would be in a situation to move a complaint to the Speaker seeking their disqualification.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has claimed the support of 102 MLAs in the 200-member House. The Bharatiya Janata Party has 72 MLAs.