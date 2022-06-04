Sidhu Moosewala’s parents meet Amit Shah as demand for CBI probe grows

Barely a week after Sidhu Moosewala’s gruesome killing, the singer’s parents met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chandigarh today. The Punjab police is yet to make any arrests in Moosewala’s murder case. The meet comes amid growing criticisms of the AAP government in Punjab over publicising the trimming down of Moosewala’s security.

Earlier, Moosewala had requested a meeting with Amit Shah to reiterate their demands for a central investigating agency probe. Moosewala’s parents had made the request when Union Minister Ganjendra Singh Shekhawat had gone to their residence to pay tribute to the late singer.

Shekhawat had then informed the parents that a meeting would be arranged with Shah on his visit to Chandigarh on June 4.

The 28-year-old former Congress came under heavy fire from unknown assailants while he was driving his non-bullet proof Mahindra Thar on May 29. The attack happened a day after the Mann government had decided to reduce Moosewala’s security. According to local police, Moosewala still had two security personnel and a bulletproof car at his disposal.

The only arrest that has been made so far was that of Manpreet Singh, an accomplice in the shooting. Singh had arranged for the transportation of the killers. Despite CM Bhagwant Mann’s assurance of an “unbiased and quick” investigation, the Punjab police has been unable to provide any major breakthrough so far.

The police are looking at a recent CCTV footage recovered from a petrol pump, between Haryana’s Fatehabad and Sardulgarh in Punjab, in which the assailants had stopped for refueling in a white Bolero with a Delhi number plate.

Shah is in Chandigarh today to inaugurate the fourth edition of Khelo India Youth Games at Panchkula and also meet the BJP state unit amid speculation that many former legislators from Congress will be joining the party in Shah’s presence.

