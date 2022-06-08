Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjab Police seeks Red Corner Notice for Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar

The Punjab Police on Wednesday requested for a Red Corner Notice (RCN) to be issued against Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who has claimed responsibility for the gruesome killing of singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala, police sources said, according to news agency ANI. According to the Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab Punjab Police had already sent a proposal for an RCN for Brar to the CBI, ten days before the killing of Moosewala. The Punjab police had also sought the issuance of an RCN for Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda of village Rattoke, Tarn Taran to the CBI on May 5.



After Brar’s claims, the Punjab police had cited the involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which Brar is a part of. The police had also pointed out that the shooting might have been an outcome of an inter-gang rivalry. Meanwhile, Bishnoi has claimed before Delhi police that he had no role to play in Moosewala’s murder.

The RCN is issued by the General Secretariat of the Interpol upon request by any member country seeking arrest and extradition of the person on whom the RCN is served. However, the Interpol cannot force a member country to arrest an individual on the basis of an RCN.

The police recently detained a man, appearing as a fan and clicked selfies with Moosewala minutes before he was murdered. The man was captured on CCTV was seen taking a selfie with the singer, 15 minutes before the shooting. Apart from identifying four out of the eight gunmen, the police have also arrested eight suspects so far over supplying logistical support to the shooters, news agencies reported.

According to the police, the ones who have been arrested are Sandeep Singh alias Kekda of Sirsa, Haryana; Manpreet Singh, alias Manna, of Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda; Manpreet Bhau of Dhaipai, Faridkot; Saraj Mintu of Dode Kalsia village, Amritsar; Prabhdeep Sidhu, alias Pabbi, of Takhat-Mall, Haryana; Monu Dagar of Rewli village in Sonipat, Haryana; Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb, both residents of Fatehabad, Haryana.

Today, while thousands of fans thronged to Moosewala’s ancestral village for his prayer gathering, the late singer’s mother Charan Kaur planted a sapling. As she was addressing Moosewala’s supporters, an emotional Kaur hoped that the memories of her son grow like a banyan tree in the minds of those who loved him.

On May 29, Sidhu Moosewala’s Mahindra Thar came under heavy firing, a day after his security was reduced and publicised by the Punjab government. While Moosewala died after suffering more than two dozen bullet injuries, his friend and his cousin, who were also present with him, survived the attack.