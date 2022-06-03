Sidhu Moosewala murder: CM Bhagwant Mann meets singer’s family amid protests by locals

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday met the family of slain Punjabi singer and Congress Sidhu Moosewala’s family in Moosa village of Mansa district. Mann visited Moosewala’s bereaved family four days after the singer-politician was shot dead in broad daylight in his native village.

Heavy security deployment was seen near Moosewala’s residence and across the village as several locals held protest against the AAP government in the state. Party MLA Gurpreet Singh, who reached Moosewala’s house ahead of Mann’s visit, also faced protest. The protesters also raised slogans against the state government.

Mann’s visit comes amid the state government facing widespread criticism over the withdrawal of Moosewala’s security cover, a day after which he was shot dead.