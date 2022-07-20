Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Two suspects shot dead in fierce encounter with Punjab police

A fiery encounter broke out on Wednesday between the Punjab police and two gangsters, believed to be involved in the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala’s, in Amritsar. The two gangsters, identified as Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kusa and Jagroop Singh Roopa, were killed during the encounter at Hoshiar Nagar village, according to reports. According to news agency ANI, the duo was killed following heavy exchange of fire between the Punjab police anti-gangster task force and the gangsters.

While Roopa was killed first, Kusa was killed soon after, following continued shooting at the police team. The two gangsters were on the run after Moosewala’s death. Several gunshots were heard in the location where the gangsters were hiding. The area in and around the location has been cordoned off, while the locals were instructed to stay indoors, reported PTI.

Sidhu Moosewala, a popular Punjabi singer who later joined the Congress, was shot dead by eight shooters on May 29 while he was travelling in his Mahindra Thar. The Punjab police have already identified six shooters, of whom three have already been arrested by the Delhi Police. The ones that were arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell were Priyavrat Fauji, Kashish and Ankit Sirsa. Kusa had allegedly opened fire on Moosewala with an AK-47 rifle, according to a PTI report.

Kusa and Roopa were believed to have followed Moosewala’s Thar in a Toyota Corolla car in Mansa district on the fateful night of his killing. Soon after the incident, Kusa and Roopa had fled from the crime site, after snatching an Alto car. The abandoned car was recovered later on in Moga district. In a CCTV footage recovered from June 21, Roopa and Mannu were seen in a stolen bike travelling in the villages of Moga district, three weeks after the gruesome killing.