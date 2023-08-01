Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Key conspirator Sachin Bishnoi extradited from Azerbaijan by Delhi Police

In a major development in the murder of Punjab singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala, the Delhi Police on Tuesday said that it has extradited Sachin Bishnoi, the nephew of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, to India from Azerbaijan.

According to The Delhi Police, a team of the Special Cell reached Azerbaijan Saturday and brought back Bishnoi to Delhi. As per the police, Bishnoi was detained by authorities in Azerbaijan a few days ago for using a fake passport, The Indian Express reported.

Sachin, a key conspirator in the Moosewala murder case, had fled India a month before the singer’s murder to evade arrest. Police sources cited by IE claimed that Sachin first travelled to Dubai, and then to other countries, using a fake passport to escape authorities.

Sachin will now be questioned by the police in connection with the alleged planning and execution of the Moosewala murder.

“Several Indian security agencies have been trying to extradite him for the past year. This will be very crucial in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case and the gang activities spread across the nation. His interrogation will reveal the planning by the gang to murder Moose Wala,” IE quoted an officer as saying.

Notably, Sachin had claimed responsibility for Moosewala’s murder in June last year in an interview with a news channel. Sachin said he killed the singer because he “financially supported and arranged for the shelter” of gangsters who killed Middukhera, a Youth Akali Dal leader and close aide of Bishnoi.

Speaking to the news channel last year, Sachin said Moosewala was killed after his name “came up” in the Middukhera case but the police did not take any action against him.

Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa, Punjab on May 29, 2022. Gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar have been named as the main perpetrators of the crime for allegedly planning the murder to avenge the killing of their close associate Vicky Medukhera.

Sachin’s extradition is the second in the case by the Special Cell of the Delhi police after the arrest of Delhi’s most wanted gangster Deepak Boxer from Mexico in April this year.