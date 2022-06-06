Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Another suspect held in Fatehabad, gunmen still at large

The Punjab Police on Sunday detained Davinder Kala from Haryana’s Fatehabad in connection with singer Sidhu Moosewala’s killing, according to the Senior Superintendent Gulneet Singh Khurana. However, Khurana maintained that Kala was held for questioning and hasn’t been arrested yet.

“Moga Police has detained one Davinder Kala from Fatehabad, Haryana in connection with the matter. He has been called for questioning, but he has not been arrested yet,” Khurana was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. According to a media report, Kala was suspected to have housed two gunmen, who allegedly opened fire at Moosewala, ahead of the singer’s assassination.

Late last week, CCTV footage from a petrol pump in Fatehabad showed two suspected attackers stopping there to refuel a Bolero car. The same Bolero car was spotted along with an Alto car fleeing the crime scene in another CCTV footage that had surfaced earlier. The said footage was procured from the Bappiana village of Mansa district.

The Punjab Police has arrested Manpreet Singh from Dehradun so far after the tragic killing of Moosewala. Singh was suspected to provide cars and other logistical support to the assailants. On May 29, Moosewala, while driving his Mahindra Thar, died after he came under heavy firing from unidentified assailants. Moosewala’s friend and his cousin, who were also there in the car, were injured. The attack came a day after the Punjab Government had trimmed down Moosewala’s security. The AAP government has been under fire, ever since, for publicising the security details of Moosewala. According to officials, Moosewala had two commandos and a bulletproof car at his disposal.

The local police called the shooting an outcome of an inter-gang rivalry, while pointing out Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s involvement in the murder. A member of the gang, Goldy Brar has claimed that he killed Moosewala to avenge Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera’s death.