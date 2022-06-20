Sidhu Moosewala killing: Two main shooters arrested by Delhi Police, one of them was in direct contact with Goldy Brar

The Delhi Police on Monday arrested three accused, including two of the main shooters, involved in the killing of Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead in Mansa district on May 29. The Special Cell of Delhi said it also recovered large number of arms and explosives while making the arrests.

The two accused have been identified as Priyavrat (26) and Kashish (24). Police said Priyavrat was the main shooter and was directly in touch with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar at the time of the incident.

Haryana-based Fauji was earlier a member of the Ramkaran gang and worked as a sharpshooter. He reportedly led the team of shooters involved in Moosewala’s murder and was in direct contact with Brar. Fauji was previously involved in two murder cases and faced arrested in 2015.

Moosewala shot dead in broad daylight while driving his SUV along with his friend and cousin in Moosa village on May 29. Brar had claimed responsibility for the murder, calling it a revenge of Youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera.

Brar’s claim brought under scanner the role of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. During interrogation, Bishnoi admitted to his gang’s involvement in the killing.

Last week, Bishnoi was quizzed at the Mohali Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) branch in Mohali. The Delhi court allowed the Punjab police to take seven-day custody for the further investigation. The court also asked the police to file a compliance report before the duty magistrate in Patiala House court before producing him in the Mansa court.

The Punjab Police, so far, have arrested nine suspects in connection with the singer-politician’s death. The names of the three jailed gangsters are Manpreet Singh Manna; Saraj Sandhu, aka Mintoo; and Monu Daggar, along with Naseeb Khan; Pawan Bishnoi; Manpreet Singh Bhau; Sandeep Singh, aka Kekra; Charanjit Singh, aka Chetan Sandhu; and Prabhdeep Singh Pabbi, apart from Bishnoi.