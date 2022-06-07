Sidhu Moosewala killing: Eight arrested for facilitating shooters; one posed as fan, clicked selfies with singer

The Punjab Police on Tuesday said it has arrested at least eight persons in connection with the murder of singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala, who was short dead on May 29.

These eight people, according to the police, have been arrested for providing logistic support, conducting recce and harbouring the shooters, who killed Moosewala in Mansa district.

The state’s Information and Public Relations Departmentalso said that the police have also arrested a man who disguised as fan, clicked selfies with Moosewala and shared information with shooters.

The Special Investigation Team has also also identified four shooters who opened fire at Moosewala, it added.

Those arrested have been identified as Sandeep Singh, alias Kekda, of Sirsa, Haryana; Manpreet Singh, alias Manna, of Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda; and Manpreet Bhau of Dhaipai, Faridkot.Others who have been arrested are Saraj Mintu of Dode Kalsia village, Amritsar; Prabhdeep Sidhu, alias Pabbi, of Takhat-Mall, Haryana; Monu Dagar of Rewli village in Sonipat, Haryana; Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb, both residents of Fatehabad, Haryana.

On Monday, Punjab Police arrested a man from Haryana’s Sirsa who is alleged to have passed on information about the singer’s movements to the sharpshooters who waylaid his vehicle and shot him.

The accused arrested from Sirsa has been identified as Sandeep alias Kekra, who was roped in to conduct the recce by Sachin Bishnoi, who has claimed to have killed Moosewala “with his own hands”.

Sachin is the nephew of Lawrence Bishnoi, a jailed gangster from Punjab whose gang members had initially claimed to have carried out the killing as revenge.

On Sunday, the Punjab Police had nabbbed Davinder Singh alias Kala from Fatehabad for allegedly providing shelter to two others suspected of arranging one of the vehicles, a Bolero, used in the crime and affixing fake number plates.

The police had made the first arrest in the case on May 31 when they nabbed Manpreet Singh Bhau, who is alleged to have arranged the other vehicle — a Toyota Corolla — used in the crime.

Moosewala was shot dead in broad daylight on May 29 in his native Moosa village in Mansa district. He was driving his SUV along with a cousin and a friend when attackers opened fire at him.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the murder in a social media post, following which the police started investigating the involvement of Lawrence Bishnoi.

Bishnoi last week told investigators that his gang’s members, including Canada-based Goldy Brar, hatched a conspiracy and killed Sidhu Moosewala, reported PTI quoting officials.

According to them, Bishnoi, in the custody of the Delhi Police’s Special Cell, alleged that Moosewala was involved in the killing of Akali Dal youth leader Vikramjit Singh alias Vicky Middukhera on August 7 last year which led to a “rivalry” between him and the Punjabi singer.