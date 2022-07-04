Sidhu Moosewala killing: Delhi Police arrests 19-year-old shooter from ISBT

A 19-year-old man was arrested on Sunday night in connection with the gruesome killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. The Special Cell of Delhi Police identified the accused as Ankit Sirsa and said that he was one of the shooters hired to kill Moosewala. Sirsa’s associate Sachin Choudhary was also arrested.

“We arrested them from ISBT, Kashmere Gate when they came to board a bus. We have recovered two pistols, with 19 live cartridges, three police uniforms of the Punjab Police and two mobile handsets, along with a dongle and SIM,” a senior police officer said, according to The Indian Express. The police also said that the accused in the shooting incident was also wanted in two attempt-to-murder cases in Rajasthan.

“The other accused, Sachin Choudhary, was responsible for harbouring four of the shooters after the incident. He is also wanted in a heinous case in Churu, Rajasthan,” a senior police officer further told IE.

Moosewala was murdered on May 29 in Punjab’s Mansa after his Mahindra Thar SUV was intercepted by assailants who then opened fired, killing Moosewala and injuring his friend and his cousin, who were also inside the car. The incident took place a day after the ruling AAP government had publicised the trimming down of security personnel of several VVIPs including Moosewala. According to the local police, Moosewala still had two security personnel and a bullet proof car with him. However, on the fateful day of the incident, Moosewala left his security guards and his bullet proof vehicle behind.

Soon after Moosewala’s death shocked the nation, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar and alleged mastermind Lawrence Bishnoi claimed responsibility of the murder, saying that it was done to avenge the murder of Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera. Both Brar and Bishnoi believed that Moosewala had played a vital hand in Middukhera murder.

The Delhi Police have arrested three out of the six shooters who have been identified so far, including the main shooter Priyavrat alias Fauji, who was allegedly in touch with Brar.