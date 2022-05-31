Sidhu Moosewala funeral: Father removes turban in emotional gesture to crowd gathered at cremation site

Sidhu Moose Wala’s funeral on Tuesday produced some heart-wrenching moments as thousands of supporters cried their hearts out for the Punjabi singer. But, a gesture that caught everyone’s attention was his distraught father Balkaur Singh removing his turban and raising it while facing a sea of supporters. Many believe that the meaning behind this emotive gesture was to show that he is left with nothing after his son’s demise while also expressing his gratitude to the thousands who had gathered to pay their last respects to the departed soul.

Singer Sidhu Moosewala was cremated on Tuesday in his ancestral village at Moosa in Punjab’s Mansa district as thousands gathered to bid him a tearful adieu. As the singer’s parents broke down, his body was carried in his favourite ‘HMT 591’ tractor for his final rites after Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh had requested for his son’s body to be cremated at the agricultural plot that Moosewala had bought.

Earlier, in a bid to disperse a huge crowd gathered for the cremation of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, the Punjab Police resorted to lathi-charge. Moosewala’s blatant killing has led to a furore among his family members and fans. Accompanied by some relatives, Moosewala’s father received his son’s body from Mansa Civil hospital, where it was kept for post-mortem, around 8:15 am. The post-mortem report revealed nearly two dozen bullet injuries on the singer’s body.

After Moose Wala’s body was brought from the mortuary of the Civil Hospital in Mansa to his home, his fans raised slogans against the Punjab government and the police, demanding death for his murderers. There was a heavy deployment of police forces outside the residence of the slain Punjabi singer, who was shot dead in broad daylight on Sunday.

On Monday, Moosewala’s father wrote to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann demanding a CBI and NIA probe into his son’s death. He asked for the case to be investigated by a sitting judge of the High Court. He also demanded that the officers who were responsible for withdrawing his son’s security should be held accountable. He further wanted an apology from the Punjab DGP for comparing the incident to a gang war.