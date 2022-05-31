Sidhu Moose Wala cremation Live Updates: Last rites to be held at 12 noon, mourners raise slogans against Punjab govt

A huge crowd gathered at the Moosa village in the Mansa district of Punjab today for the cremation of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, whose blatant killing has led to a furore among his family members and fans. Accompanied by some relatives, Moosewala’s father received his son’s body from Mansa Civil hospital, where it was kept for post-mortem, around 8:15 am. The last rites are reported to be held at 12 noon.

After Moose Wala’s body was brought from the mortuary of the Civil Hospital in Mansa to his home, his fans shouted slogans against the Punjab government and the police, demanding death for his murderers. A heavy police force has been deployed outside the residence of the slain Punjabi singer, who was shot dead in broad daylight on Sunday.