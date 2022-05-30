Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: CCTV footage shows two cars tailing singer’s vehicle moments before he was shot dead — Watch

Famous Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in his Mahindra That jeep he was travelling in, along with this cousin and a friend. The two were also injured in the attack.

Punjab Director General of Police VK Bhawra said said at least three weapons including 9 mm and 455 bore were used and 30 empty cases were recovered from the site.

Meanwhile, according to news agency ANI, a CCTV footage has shown two cars tailing Sidhu’s vehicle moments before it was shot down in Mansa district.

The 1-minute footage tweeted by ANI shows two cars tailing the Mahindra That jeep that Moose Wala was driving.

#WATCH | Punjab: A CCTV video shows two cars trailing Sidhu Moose Wala's vehicle moments before he was shot dead in Mansa district.

In a media statement, the state police chief said Moosewala’s security cover was scaled down to free personnel for deployment during the Operation Bluestar anniversary next month.

Two of the four Punjab police commandos deployed with Moosewala were withdrawn, Punjab Director General of Police VK Bhawra said.

Moosewala did not take the two remaining commandos with him when the incident happened, the DGP said, adding the singer was not riding his bullet-proof vehicle.

Giving details of the incident, the DGP said Moosewala left his house around 4:30 pm with two persons — Gurwinder Singh (neighbour) and Gurpreet Singh (cousin). Moosewala was driving the vehicle, Bhawra said.

“When they reached village Jawahar Ke, they were followed by a car and they were intercepted from the front by two vehicles. There was heavy firing from the front on Sidhu Moosewala,” he said, adding that this incident took place at around 5:30 pm.

Moosewala was declared brought dead at the civil hospital while his cousin and his friend are in stable condition and they have been referred to Patiala for further treatment.

When asked about the use of an AK-47 rifle in the incident, SSP Mansa Gaurav Toora said it could be possible, but all facts would come out during the investigation.

DGP Bhawra said the name of Moosewala’s manager Shaganpreet had figured in the killing last year of youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera. Shagunpreet had fled to Australia. The singer’s killing seems to be a revenge for Middukhera’s murder, said the top police officer.

He said the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind this incident, adding that one of the members of the Bishnoi gang from Canada had taken the responsibility of the murder. There is a rivalry between Lawrence Bishnoi gang and Lucky Patial gang, police sources said.