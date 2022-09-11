Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Last of six shooters, along with two associates, sent to 6-day police remand

Three accused in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case have been sent to six-day police remand by Punjab’s Mansa court on Sunday, ANI reported.

Punjab police on Saturday had arrested the last shooter identified as Kapil Pandit, along with his two associates Kapil Pandit and Rajinder from the West-Bengal-Nepal border in a joint operation with the central agencies, PTI reported.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said that Deepak was the shooter who was sitting in the Bolero car, while two associates had provided logistical support, including weapons and hideouts.

#UPDATE | Sidhu Moose Wala murder case | Deepak Mundi, Kapil Pandit, and Rajinder sent to 6-day police remand by Punjab's Mansa Court. https://t.co/skiybC8slK — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2022

Popular singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29. He had contested the Punjab Assembly elections on a Congress ticket.

Police had identified six shooters who formed two modules to eliminate the singer.

Three accused – Priyavrat Fauji, Kashish and Ankit Sersa – were arrested by the special cell of the Delhi Police on July 4.

Manpreet Singh and Jagrup Singh Roopa, both at large after the murder, were killed by the Punjab Police in an operation that lasted for five hours in a building at Bhakna village in Amritsar on July 20.

Meanwhile, police arrested a Lawrence Bishnoi gang member named who had given shelter to shooters Jagroop Singh Rupa and Manpreet Singh alias Manu Kussa at his Kharar house before they killed the singer, The Tribune reported on Saturday.

The accused is identified as 25-year-old Manpreet Singh alias Bhima. A total of 11 pistols, three bullets and a BMW car were seized from him.