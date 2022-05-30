Sidhu Moose Wala murder: AAP faces Opposition ire over withdrawal of singer’s security cover — Who said what

The killing of Sidhu Moose Wala has led to a political furore with the opposition parties targeting the newly formed AAP government in Punjab over its decision to withdraw the security cover of the singer-politician.

Facing opposition’s ire, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced setting up a judicial commission headed by a sitting high court judge to probe the killing. Mann said he has already ordered an enquiry at the highest level to look into the matter and fix responsibility.

Here’s how leaders across party lines have reacted to the incident, particularly over the withdrawal of the security cover:

Congress

The Delhi Congress staged a protest near AAP convener and CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, accusing the party of being responsible for Moose Wala’s killing.

“The AAP government is responsible for the daylight murder of Sidhu Moosewala. Arvind Kejriwal should answer why Moosewala’s security cover was withdrawn although his life was under threat and it was known to intelligence agencies in Punjab,” Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Warring said that the party’s state unit will hold a ‘peace march’ from the hospital to Gurudwara Sahib at 6 pm today to pay tributes to Moose Wala.

“Family being forced to get postmortem and last rites done soon. DGP held a press conference yesterday that it has links to gangsters. Family said that they and their son shouldn’t be insulted like that. He had no such connections and DGP should apologise,” said Warring.

“Family demanded a committee be formed under a sitting HC judge, help of NIA-CBI be taken. Why was security withdrawn when there was a threat perception and it was made public? They’ve demanded action and said that postmortem will be done only when all three demands met,” he added.

First they aided assassination of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewala ji and now they are attempting to assassinate his reputation.



Shameful @AamAadmiParty pic.twitter.com/hjVOdDnRTn — Punjab Congress (@INCPunjab) May 30, 2022

BJP

“Ever since this govt came to power, there’s lawlessness. Government isn’t being run by CM Mann. It’s puppet of Arvind Kejriwal and Raghav Chadha who neither know Punjab nor its sensitivity. We demand that this govt be dismissed,” Punjab BJP chief Ashwini Kumar said after meeting Governor.

“This government reduced security of 424 people and made the list public – risking their security – just for applauds. Such documents are confidential. Action should be taken against people who broke this rule, we demanded this. We also demanded an independent NIA probe,” he added.

Shiromani Akali Dal

“If Punjab govt hadn’t taken wrong decision of withdrawing security of Sidhu Moose Wala, then he would’ve survived. SAD demands probe by a central independent agency in this case,” said SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

“We have come to know that AN-94 rifle was used to commit the crime. We demand that Punjab government should be immediately dismissed. CM Bhagwant Mann is not worthy of holding CM office,” he added.

CM also must honestly think if the cheaply populist decision to withdraw Moosewala's security is directly responsible for the tragedy. After all, he faced tangible threat to life. This is no time for political point scoring but someone must take responsibility for the situation. https://t.co/DWwgH5Bxqw — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) May 29, 2022

Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa village of Punjab on Sunday, a day after his security cover, along with 423 other VIPs, was curtailed by the AAP government.

Justifying the action amid criticism from the opposition, the Punjab Police said that only two of the four commandoes deployed with Moose Wala were removed. Punjab DGP said that Moose Wala did not take the two other commandoes and neither took his bullet-proof car with him.

After Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claimed the responsibility for the killing, police are probing the involvement of Bishnoi gang. The Delhi Police Special Cell questioned Bishnoi and his aides in Tihar Jail today.