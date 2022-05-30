Sidhu Moose Wala Killing: Murder plot suspected to have links to Tihar Jail, bullet-riddled car investigated by forensic

With the role of Lawrence Bishnoi gang being investigated in connection with the killing of popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala, it is believed that the plot might have links to Delhi’s Tihar Jail, reported news agency ANI.

A phone number has been traced to the jail. Few days ago, a criminal namely Shahrukh was arrested by police. He was using a messaging app to communicate with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, according to sources quoted by ANI.

Brar has claimed responsibility for the killing, following which the police are suspecting the involvement of Bishnoi gang, since the former is a help and close aide of the jailed gangster.

Bishnoi and his aides, along with Kala Rana and Kala Jathedi, are being questioned by Delhi Police Special Cell, they added.

Meanwhile, the forensic team on Monday investigated Moose Wala’s vehicle — Mahindra Thar Jeep — which he was driving when shot dead in Mansa village. The video showing the team investigating the vehicle was tweeted by ANI.

#WATCH | Forensic team investigates Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's car at Punjab's Mansa Police Station. pic.twitter.com/zA5GV7PCQI — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

A day after the Punjab Police has constituted a three-member SIT to probe the incident, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today requested the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court to get the case investigated by a sitting judge.

This came after a letter by Punjabi singer’s father, Balkaur Singh Moosewala, requesting the probe. Balkaur has also demanded that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) be roped to assist in the investigation. Mann has also ordered a probe on the decision to curtail Moose Wala’s security detail.

Moose Wala was shot dead in Mansa village a day after the AAP-led Punjab government announced withdrawal of security cover of 424 VIPs, including the singer-politician. It is reported that at least 30 shots were fired on the vehicle which Moose Wala himself was driving.

The Punjab Police has said that the killing seems to be a result of inter-gang rivalry. The name of Moose Wala’s manager Shaganpreet had figured in the murder of youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera last year. Shagunpreet had fled to Australia.

There is an inter-gang rivalry between Lawrence Bishnoi gang and Lucky Patial gang. Notably, three shooters identified as Sunny, Anil Lath and Bholu — all residents of Haryana — had already been arrested by Delhi Police’s Special Cell in connection with the murder of Middukhera, while Shaganpreet was named as accused in the FIR registered in this case.

Amid the political furore over Moose Wala’s security being trimmed down, the state police have justified the action saying that it was a part of the chief minister’s crackdown on the VIP culture in the state.

Punjab DGP V K Bhawra said four Punjab police commandos had been deployed with the singer. He said every year, security is “thinned out” because of the anniversary of Operation Bluestar and ‘Ghalughara week’ next month.

Two commandos of Moose Wala were also withdrawn. But he did not take two of his remaining commandos along with him, the police official noted. He said the popular singer chose not to take his private bullet proof vehicle as well.