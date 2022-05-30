Sidhu Moose Wala Killing: As Goldy Brar claims responsibility, police say Lawrence Bishnoi gang behind it

With Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claiming responsibility for the murder of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, Punjab Police on Sunday claimed the involvement of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, saying that the killing seemed to be a result of an inter-gang rivalry.

The Punjab Police has formed a three-member special investigation team (SIT), including SP (investigation) Mansa Dharamveer Singh, DSP (Investigation) Bathinda Vishawajeet Singh, to investigate the incident.

Punjab Director General of Police VK Bhawra said at least three weapons including 9 mm and 455 bore were used and 30 empty cases were recovered from the site.

According to an officer at the Delhi Police Special Cell, Bishnoi and his gang have criminal records in Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana with Bishnoi, lodged in a Rajasthan jail, still managing to run his gang from inside.

In February last year, Brar, with the help of Bishnoi, allegedly planned the murder of Youth Congress leader Gurlal Singh Balwan in Punjab.

Sampat Nehra — an associate and friend of Bishnoi — had allegedly planned to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan and was arrested by the Haryana Special Task Force in Bangalore in 2018.

Son of a retired Chandigarh police officer, Nehra had also claimed responsibility for an incident in Chandigarh in which Punjabi singer Parmish Verma was shot in April 2018.

Other key associates of the gang are Kala Jathedi, Monty and Kala Rana. Allegedly involved in 30 murders, Rana was extradited to India from Thaliand and arrested by DCP Chandra’s team in March.

Jathedi, who is allegedly involved in 40 murders, was arrested with his girlfriend Anuradha Chaudhari, referred to as “lady don” in Rajasthan, by the Delhi Police Special Cell in July last year.