Sidhu Moose wala death: In massive crackdown on gangsters, NIA raids 50 locations across India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday raided at least 50 locations in Delhi, National Capital Region (NCR), Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana against suspected members of ‘terror gangs’ connected with the gruesome murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala in broad daylight.

The NIA team led the searches in multiple locations along with the local police in connection with a case filed by the central counter-terrorist taskforce to investigate the gangs and there alleged links with terror activities.

The suspected gang leaders are believed to have played a major role in the killing of Moose wala back in May, a high-ranked official told news agency ANI. The anti-terror is also probing the some of these gang members over their alleged links to terrorists after initial investigations in the matter suggested the same.

The roles of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, operating from his Tihar cell and the mastermind behind Moose wala’s murder, and his key associate Goldy Brar, a Canada-based gangster have already been under the NIA’s radar for sometime. The gang members’ nexus with terrorists have come to the fore after Moose wala’s death.

The NIA is conducting raids in gangster Kala Rana’s house in Haryana’s Yamunanagar and gangster Vinay Deora’s residence in Punjab’s Faridkot as a part of its ongoing search operations, reported the ANI. The NIA is also searching the residential premises of Delhi gangsters Tillu Tajpuriya, Neeraj Bawana among others.

Earlier, the NIA had taken over the cases from the Delhi Police after several provisions of the anti terror law UAPA were levelled.

After Moose wala’s death in Punjab’s Mansa, the Delhi police, in June, arrested one accomplice and two sharp shooters involved in the incident. One of the arrestees, who was identified as Priyavrat alias Fauji, was learned to have been in constant touch with Brar, while leading a team of shooters. On Sunday, the Punjab police stated that at least 23 accused in the case, including mastermind Lawrence Bishnoi, were arrested.