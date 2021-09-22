Sidhu a ‘dangerous man’, will fight tooth and nail to stop him from becoming Punjab CM: Amarinder Singh

Amarinder Singh said that he would pit a strong candidate against Sidhu in the 2022 assembly elections of Punjab to thwart the latter's bid to become the CM face of the state.
Days after stepping down as the chief minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday declared that he would fight Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s elevation to chief ministership “tooth and nail”, and was ready make nay sacrifice to save the country from such a “dangerous man”.
In a series of media interviews, Singh said that he would pit a strong candidate against Sidhu in the 2022 assembly elections of Punjab to thwart the latter’s bid to become the CM face of the state.
He called Sidhu a “drama master”, accusing him of behaving like a “Super CM” with the new chief minister, Charanjit Singh Channi, “simply nodding along”. He also claimed that Punjab is now being run by the party from Delhi, according to a press statement issued by an aide who summed up his interactions with the media.
“I was ready to leave after victory but never after a loss,” Singh said. He disclosed that he had offered his resignation to Sonia Gandhi three weeks earlier but she had asked him to continue. “If she had just called me and asked me to step down, I would have,” he said, adding that “as a soldier, I know how to do my task and leave once I am called back.”
