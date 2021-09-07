‘Sidelined’ Tej Pratap launches new student outfit; BJP calls him ‘bogus student’, alleges bias in family

The BJP said that the RJD supremo did not consider seniority in his own family and forcibly kept his elder daughter Misa Bharti and elder son Tej Pratap out of family.

Amid his ongoing tussle with brother Tejashwi Yadav and after being seemingly sidelined within the family, Tej Pratap Yadav has floated a new student organisation named Chhatra Janshakti Parishad.

Speaking about the new student outfit, which is said to be parallel to Chhatra RJD, Tej Pratap said: “It will strengthen the party down to the village level and mobilise the youth in and outside the state.”

Tej Pratap made his supporters top office-bearers in the new outfit — Prashant Pratap as its president and Aryan Rai the vice-president. “I have sought blessings of my father (Lalu). Janshakti Parishad will work as a subsidiary of RJD,” he said.

While both Tej Pratap and the RJD officially said there is no politics involved in the development, the move is being seen by many in political circles as a counter to RJD state unit president Jagdanand Singh’s decision last month to remove Aakash Yadav, a close aide of Tej Pratap, as Chhatra RJD president. A miffed Akash recently joined the LJP.

Using the opportunity to hit out at Lalu Yadav, the BJP said that the RJD supremo did not consider seniority in his own family and forcibly kept his elder daughter Misa Bharti and elder son Tej Pratap out of family and politics and handed over the political legacy to his younger son Tejashwi Yadav.

“The one who has been wronged in the family will fight for his existence and Tej Pratap is seen repeatedly expressing this frustration. Tej Pratap has now formed his new organisation in the name of students, but unfortunately he himself has not received good education properly. Now, will this bogus student run the organisation of the students?” Party spokesperson Nikhil Anand said.

The development comes amid the ongoing standoff between Tej Pratap and Jagdanand Singh. Earlier, Singh wanted to quit his position and had even stopped going to the RJD office, but he was later persuaded by Tejashwi Yadav.

Tejashwi also gave a clear message to Tej Pratap last week when he said that everyone has to “follow party discipline”.