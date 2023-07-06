‘Sidelined people to push forward his daughter’: Ex-CM Prithviraj Chavan takes on Sharad Pawar

Amid the split in the Nationalist Congress Party following the rebellion by Ajit Pawar against his uncle, Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan slammed party president Sharad Pawar, suggesting that the crisis he finds himself in may be of his own doing.

“Maybe there were a few faults in Pawar Saheb’s management of the party. Maybe he sidelined people to push forward his daughter…but this family dispute is affecting the state’s politics… The split is real and there is bitterness…,” Chavan said.

Chavan was responding to a question on Ajit Pawar’s remarks questioning Sharad Pawar over his retirement plans. “You are 83. When are you going to stop? In other parties, leaders retire after an age. In BJP, leaders retire at 75. You should also give new people a chance. If we make mistakes, tell us. You give us blessings,” he said addressing party workers yesterday.

Chavan said that the remarks were an indication of a long-standing bitterness. “This shows the bitterness that was setting in for years.”

Ajit Pawar led a major rebellion in his party when he crossed over and joined the Maharashtra government with eight other MLAs of the party. Ajit was sworn in as the Deputy CM of Maharashtra, while some other rebel MLAs also took oath as ministers.

The rebellion triggered a factional war in the NCP, which has 53 MLAs in the state Assembly, over the numbers each side has. On Wednesday, both factions — led by Sharad and Ajit — put up a show of strength, where the senior Pawar fell short. While 31 MLAs were reported to have turned up for the meeting called by the Ajit faction, only 15 were present at Sharad Pawar’s gathering.

It emerged later in the day that the Ajit faction had moved the Election Commission of India on June 30, two days before the swearing-in, staking claim to the NCP name and symbol. It also submitted signed affidavits of 40 party leaders and also informed the panel through a separate undated letter that the party had elected Ajit Pawar as its new national president.