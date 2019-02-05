Sidelined by Arvind Kejriwal, Alka Lamba says can’t work with AAP at cost of self respect

Alka Lamba (IE)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Chandni Chowk MLA Alka Lamba has said that party’s attitude towards her is making things “difficult” and that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal unfollowing her on Twitter showed that the party leadership no longer holds faith in her.

AAP took action against her in December last year for allegedly “spreading misinformation” during the Assembly session, after proposing a resolution that the Bharat Ratna given to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi be taken back.

Lamba was removed the AAP MLAs’ WhatsApp groups immediately after the resolution was passed in the Delhi Assembly. She was also asked not to represent the party on television channels.

“I am finding it difficult to work as the party has not cleared its stand on me. I have been working for AAP and expect the same position and respect other MLAs have been afforded. I need the party to have faith and confidence in me but that has not been the case since December,” she was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

In the last few weeks, Lamba has been seen at a number of public meetings in her constituency and is working closely with the area Lok Sabha in-charge Pankaj Gupta. “Since I am not part of the WhatsApp group, I have to call other MLAs or officials to find out if there are any meetings or even to know the party’s stand on important issues,” she told the paper.

Her isolation from the party has come after rumours spread that she intended to join the Congress before Lok Sabha elections. Denying the rumours, Lamba said she wishes to work with AAP, but not at the cost of her self respect.