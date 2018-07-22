Siddharth Shukla rash driving case: One injured in accident after TV actor rams his car with three vehicles

The actor was bailed out after paying a penalty of Rs 5000. On Saturday, the accident took place in Mumbai’s Oshiwara area. (Twitter/ANI)

A person has been injured after TV actor Siddharth Shukla hit three vehicles and rammed his own car onto a divider in Mumbai. While speaking to the media, senior inspector Shailesh Pasalwar said that further investigation is underway in the matter. “We have registered a case against him. A person has been injured while three cars have been damaged. We have taken his blood sample. Further investigation is underway,” said the senior inspector.

The actor was bailed out after paying a penalty of Rs 5000. On Saturday, the accident took place in Mumbai’s Oshiwara area. The actor in question who was driving his car at a higher speed lost control, according to police.

Police arrived at the spot and arrested the actor under sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) before initiating their investigations.

Reportedly, Sidharth was also involved in a road accident back in 2014. He is well known for appearing in several successful fictional and reality TV shows like ‘Balika Vadhu’ and ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ to name a few.

He made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya’, which starred Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. He was last seen in a TV show ‘Dil se Dil Tak’.