Siddaramaiah slaps his aide outside Mysuru Airport | WATCH VIDEO

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah slapped his close aide outside Mysuru airport. (Photo/ANI)

Siddaramaiah slaps close aide! Former Karntaka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was seen slapping his aide outside the Mysuru airport on Wednesday.

A video put out by news agency ANI shows Siddaramaiah walking away after interacting with reporters outside the terminal building. He then stops to listen to his aide. The video shows the veteran Congress leader suddenly lose his temper and slap the man.

The actual reason behind Siddaramaiah’s action was not known immediately.

This is not for the first time that Siddaramaiah has been seen misbehaving in public. In January this year, the former CM pushed a woman and snatched the mic from her during an interaction. The video of the incident which took place in Mysuru had gone viral embarrassing the Congress leadership.

#WATCH: Congress leader and Karnataka’s former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah slaps his aide outside Mysuru Airport. pic.twitter.com/hhC0t5vm8Q — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2019

According to reports, the woman was complaining about the employees of the revenue department. A visibly miffed Siddaramaiah banged the table and asked the woman that she would should approach the local MLA. At this point, the woman too banged the table infront of the former chief minister and said the local MLA was no available which further infuriated the leader.