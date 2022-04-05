Siddaramaiah says row over loudspeakers at mosques will backfire against BJP in Karnataka elections

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah today accused the ruling BJP of manipulating society using communal issues for political gains, adding that the ploy will backfire against the ruling party as assembly elections draw closer. He also termed the incidents as unfortunate.

Siddaramaiah said that speakers have been installed in temples, churches and mosques long back and questioned Chief Minister BS Bommai’s silence on the matter.

“With assembly elections nearing, Karnataka BJP is manipulating our society with communal issues for their political gains. This will backfire BJP in the coming days. Speakers are installed in Temples, Mosques & Churches for long time now. What harm did it cause to people till now? Is CM of Karnataka so weak that he is unable to take action against those who are causing disturbances in the society?” said Siddaramaiah.

The Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka assembly further said, “It is unfortunate that anti-social elements are disturbing peace & creating tensions in our State. Does the silence of BS Bommai indicate his support or his inability to tackle the issue?”

With assembly elections nearing, @BJP4Karnataka is manipulating our society with communal issues for their political gains.



This will backfire BJP in the coming days.#ಸೌಹಾರ್ದತೆ — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 5, 2022

Siddaramaih also asked Bommai to resign saying his failure is hurting the people of the state. “It is important to bring order in our State for overall progress. If CM of Karnataka BS Bommai has real concerns for our people, he should resign & go home before everything goes down. His failure is hurting people.”

Some right-wing groups have been raising their voice against the use of loudspeakers at mosques in the state. Senior Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa yesterday said that any solution to the issue can be found by taking the Muslim community into confidence, and keeping the interests of students and patients in mind.

Last week, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray had demanded that loudspeakers of mosques be shut down.