Siddaramaiah says Congress leadership ignored his suggestion to contest Lok Sabha polls on its own, suffered

Siddaramaiah said he had suggested the Congress leadership not to enter into an electoral pact with the JD(S) during 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that an alliance with the Janata Dal (Secular) during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections was a decision he did not agree with and had conveyed as such to the party high command. However, his suggestions were overruled, and the Congress eventually went into polls in an alliance with the JD(S) .

Siddaramaiah said that had the Congress not entered into an alliance with JD(S), it would have won seven to eight seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

Karnataka has 28 parliamentary seats. While the BJP won 25 seats, the Congress and JD(S) settled with one seat each. The remaining one seat was pocketed by a BJP-backed independent.

Siddaramaiah said the party high command did not heed to his suggestion of going solo in the elections because it was a “lone voice”.

“I was the only one to raise a voice that’s why it wasn’t heard by high command and I didn’t get support. We might have won more than 7 seats in Parliament election if we would have fought alone, I suggested to not fight in alliance with JD(S),” the Congress Legislature Party leader said.

Explaining why he had suggested not to contest in an agreement with the JD(S), Siddaramaiah said he knew both parties would not get the traditional votes of each other.

“I had suggested that we should fight alone (in Lok Sabha elections) because JD(S) votes wouldn’t have come to us and our votes wouldn’t have gone to JD(S),” he said.

Siddaramaiah made these comments while reacting to former Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao handing over the charge to DK Shivakumar on July 2.

“The party did not get the desired results because people did not like the Congress-JD(S) alliance and the manner in which the coalition government functioned,” he had said.