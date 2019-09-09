Siddaramaiah responds after BJP alleges role in DK Shivakumar’s arrest, says remark politically motivated

Siddaramaiah said that BJP leader has no minimum common sense. (ANI Image)

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday slammed state BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel over his remark on the role of a senior Congress leader in DK Shivakumar’s arrest. Calling Kateel’s statement “politically motivated”, the former CM said that the BJP leader lacks minimum common sense. “This is a politically motivated statement, there is no truth in that. Absolutely false. I pity him, he has no minimum common sense,” Siddaramaiah told ANI.

On Sunday, the Karnataka BJP president had alleged that Siddaramaiah may be behind the arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar in Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case. “I doubt Siddaramaiah is the reason for the case on DK Shivakumar. I think Siddaramaiah did this because he saw DK Shivakumar’s growth, that’s the reason Siddaramaiah might be behind DK Shivakumar’s arrest,” Kateel told ANI on Sunday.

Kateel further said that the former minister has gone to jail in a corruption case. He further alleged that the Income Tax department had raided the premises of DK Shivakumar when Siddaramaiah was the state Chief Minister in 2017.

“Shivakumar has gone to jail in a corruption case. The Karnataka government did not arrest him, nor did the Lok Ayukta. When the Income Tax (I-T) Department raided him in 2017, then the Congress was in power in the state. Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister of the state,” ANI quoted Kateel as saying.

The former Cabinet minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case on September 3, 2019. On August 29, 2019, the Karnataka High Court had rejected Congress lawmaker’s plea challenging the ED summons issued to him on December 2018.

The Income Tax department had accused Shivakumar, an MLA from Karnataka’s Kanakapura assembly seat and his close aide SK Sharma of reportedly transferring a huge amount of unaccounted cash on a regular basis through hawala route with three other. Shivakumar has denied the charges and alleged that he was a victim of the BJP’s “witchhunt” against Opposition leaders.