Siddaramaiah-Kumaraswamy war escalates! After ‘Anna Bhagya scheme’, former Congress CM opposes fuel tax hike in Karnataka

Siddaramaiah said he had written to the chief minister to withdraw the fuel tax hike announced during the Budget as it would affect the common man.

Fissures that appeared soon after the historic coalition between Congress and Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) in Karnataka after the chaotic Assembly Elections earlier this year appears to be fast turning into a full-scale war between former CM BS Siddaramaiah and current head HD Kumaraswamy. In the latest in what has been a series of confrontations, Siddaramaiah has asked Kumaraswamy to roll back the hike in petrol and diesel prices announced in the budget last week. Siddaramaiah said he had written to the chief minister to withdraw the fuel tax hike announced during the Budget as it would affect the common man. This came a day before Kumaraswamy replies to the debate on the budget in the Assembly today.

Siddaramaiah also pointed out that the Congress was protesting against the BJP government at the Centre over the fuel price hike and had made it a major issue. Siddamaiah, the Congress-JD(S) coordination committee chief, added that at this juncture, Kumaraswamy’s decision to hike petrol and diesel prices may affect the common man.

In the coalition government’s first budget proposal, Kumaraswamy, who holds the finance portfolio, had proposed a hike in the price on petrol and diesel by Rs 1.14 and Rs 1.12 per litre respectively. This increase was a part of resource mobilisation efforts following the farm loan waiver, which is expected to cost the exchequer Rs 34,000 crore.

And that’s not all. Another issue that hasn’t gone too well with former CM Siddaramaiah is the change pertaining to “Anna Bhagya”, a flagship scheme of the previous Karnataka government. Kumaraswamy has announced a reduction in the rice quota issued to BPL families by two kg and decided to supply only five kgs per month to an individual under the Anna Bhagya scheme. In his letter, Siddaramaiah also sought reconsideration of the decision to reduce the supply or rice.

Expressing surprise over this decision, Siddaramaiah said the subsidy amount that his government had earmarked was Rs 2,450 crore and by reducing rice supply by two kg, Rs 600-700 crore can be saved. But reduction in the quantity may increase the burden on the poor, he said, adding that he came to know from party leaders and activists across Karnataka that people have opposed this move. However, Kumaraswamy had defended the fuel price hike, saying the government needed to augment resources for the welfare needs and that it was a modest increase.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP was quick enough to take a dig at the Karnataka government following the tussle between the two big leaders in the state. As per News 18 reports, Leader of Opposition BS Yeddyurappa said that Siddaramaiah’s letter to his successor exposes the deep divisions in the JD(S)-Congress coalition government. Sources say that Kumaraswamy is likely to withdraw his proposal to save the government from yet another crisis.