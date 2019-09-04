Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy slam arrest of DK Shivakumar, say bid to divert attention from Modi govt’s failures

DK Shivakumar is a sitting MLA from Kanakapura and a former cabinet minister. He was arrested by the ED on Tuesday under the PMLA after he appeared before the agency for questioning.

The Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) have hit out at the BJP government over senior Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar’s arrest by the ED in connection with a money laundering case. Condemning the action, former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that the opposition leaders were being targeted by the Modi government through central agencies. He said that the arrest of Shivakumar was just an attempt to divert the attention from structural failures of the government and prevent the voices of dissent.

“DK Shivakumar is also a victim of their vindictive politics,” he said in a series of tweets.

Siddaramaiah, who also is the Congress legislature party leader in the Vidhan Soudha, added that Shivakumar will surely come out clean and the whole country will understand the ulterior motives of the BJP.

“We are all with him in this difficult times and shall provide him with full support,” he said.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee also slammed the arrest of DK Shivakumar. The state Youth Congress said that such attempts to insult and humiliate opposition leaders reflect the BJP’s fear. It added that actions are BJP’s admit to its mistakes and incompetence in dealing with the country’s crisis.

“Despite full cooperation in investigation, DK Shivakumar is arrested by ED. This is political vendetta & High handed tactics against Congress by BJP,” the KPCC tweeted from its official twitter handle.

HD Kumaraswamy, who headed the Congress-JD(S) alliance government, said that the ED has cited non-cooperation as the reason to arrest Shivakumar after days of interrogation. He said that the Congress leader was now allowed even a day’s break for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival by the agency,

“The ruling government is using investigation agencies to oppress those opposition leaders who they think are a threat to their interests,” he tweeted last night.

Meanwhile, the Congress has asked its Karnataka workers to stag protests on Wednesday against the arrest of Shivakumar.

Shivakumar is a sitting MLA from Kanakapura and a former cabinet minister. He is considered as the Congress’ troubleshooter in Karnataka. He was arrested by the ED on Tuesday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after he appeared before the ED for questioning for the fourth time on Tuesday.