Siddaramaiah is not an ‘AHINDA’ leader but ‘AHINDU’, says BJP chief Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah.

BJP President Amit Shah on Monday slammed Rahul Gandhi saying that even as the latter says his party unites the people of all religions in the country, the fact is something else. Addressing a rally in Karnataka, Shah said that the state chief minister was trying to “divide Hindus”. “Rahul Gandhi says that Congress unites Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians. He should look at how Siddaramaiah is trying to divide even Hindus, leave alone all other religions. In reality, Siddaramaiah is not an ‘AHINDA’ (who divides Hindus), ” he said in a rally in Karnataka. The BJP chief, who is on a two day visit to Karnataka said that the Congress Government in the state has failed all all fronts has done nothing except misleading the people.

Earlier in the day, addressing Coconut Growers Convention in Tiptur, Shah pointed out that the state government’s move to give separate religious minority status to Lingayats and Veerashaiva Lingayats was aimed at not letting B S Yeddyurappa from becoming state CM.

“This Siddaramaiah government has brought this proposal, not because it has love for Lingayats, but to prevent Yeddyurappa from becoming Chief Minister,” he was quoted as saying by PTI. The Siddaramaiah Government recently had decided to recommend to the Centre to give religious minority status to Lingayats and Veerashaiva Lingayats, in a move seen as an attempt to chip away at the BJP’s strong Lingayat voter base. He claimed that the proposal, that was rejected by the then UPA government in 2013, was aimed at creating confusion among people. The BJP president expressed believe that people of Karnataka would not be affected by Siddaramaiah’s “divide-and-rule politics.”

Drawing similarity between Congress’ divide-and-rule politics in the state with British, he added as per the agency, “The Congress ship is sinking and to save it,the Congress is making its last efforts, and what it is doing? It is making efforts to divide people. The Congress Chief Minister is playing divide-and-rule politics of the British” .