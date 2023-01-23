Siddaramaiah indulging in political drama, bound to lose from Kolar: Yediyurappa

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party Parliamentary Board member BS Yeddiyurappa on Monday accused Congress leader Siddaramaiah of indulging in a “political drama” by announcing that he would contest from the Kolar assembly seat in the coming Karnataka elections.

Yediyurappa, who resigned midway into his tenure to make way for BS Bommai as Chief Minister, said ex-CM Siddaramaiah was”bound to lose” from the seat and would never contest from there.

“He is just doing a drama. He will try to come to Mysuru (to contest the poll from there). If he contests the election from Kolar, he is bound to lose,” Yediyurappa said, adding that the BJP will ensure that Siddaramaiah loses the elections if he comes to Mysusru.

Siddaramaiah, who has won elections from the Varuna and Chamundeshwari constituencies in Mysuru in the past, currently represents the Badami constituency in Bagalkot district.

Yediyurappa further said that Siddaramaiah was free to contest from two or three constituencies. “But he is bound to go home (defeated),” he said.

The statements mark a break from the perception that Yediyurappa was unhappy and sulking over his removal as Chief Minister by the high command. Contrary to that, Yediyurappa said he has been tasked with ensuring the BJP’s win in the state and will not sit at home till that happens.

“I will definitely travel to all parts of Karnataka and I am not concerned whether I am invited or not (for various events),” he said.

Noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given him a huge responsibility by selecting him to the Parliamentary Board, Yediyurappa said, “I will fulfil my role and bring the BJP back to power.”

Elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly are scheduled to be held in May this year.