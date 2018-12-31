Siddaramaiah hits out at PM Modi for criticising loan waiver scheme, calls him anti-farmer

By: | Published: December 31, 2018 4:20 PM

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for criticising the state government's farm loan waiver scheme and called him "anti-farmer".

Siddaramaiah, Narendra Modi, loan waiver scheme, Congress-JDS, H D KumaraswamySpeaking to reporters in Mysuru, he questioned Modi’s moral right to criticise the state government on the issue. (PTI)

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for criticising the state government’s farm loan waiver scheme and called him “anti-farmer”. Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, he questioned Modi’s moral right to criticise the state government on the issue.”I had twice led delegations (to Modi) as a chief minister, he did not agree to waive a single rupee. What moral right does he have?” said Siddaramaiah who is also head of the ruling Congress-JD(S) coordination committee in Karnataka. Alleging that Modi and his government were against the agriculture sector, he questioned their contribution to the farming community. “Ok we have given lollipop, what pop has he given? What has he given?” Siddaramaiah asked.

“What has he and his party governments done in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh until recently, and in Bihar and other states where the BJP is running a coalition government?” he questioned. Addressing a rally at Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh last week, Modi had said that the Congress promised loan waivers to lakhs of farmers, but the JD(S)-Congress coalition in Karnataka did not deliver.

Also read| Punjab Panchayat polls: Congress sweeps panchayat elections, SAD alleges polls rigged

3″Lollipops were handed out. The loan waiver was given to only 800 farmers,” he had claimed. Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has also hit out at Modi for terming the state government’s loan waiver scheme for farmers “one of the most cruel jokes”, accusing him of misleading the country for “political gains”.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Siddaramaiah hits out at PM Modi for criticising loan waiver scheme, calls him anti-farmer
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition