Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar to visit Delhi today, likely to discuss portfolios allocation with high command

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will leave for Delhi on Wednesday evening. The Congress leaders are expected to discuss the allocation of portfolios of the existing ministers with the party high command, reported PTI.

Siddaramaiah will be leaving for Delhi by a special flight at 6:30 PM, and will stay in the national capital overnight. Shivakumar will be accompanying him.

Speaking to ANI about discussions on the formation of the Cabinet today, DK Shivakumar said, “That will be informed by CM Siddaramaiah and AICC, As the party president, I will definitely go to Delhi.”

The two Congress leaders were sworn-in as CM and deputy CM on Saturday, along with eight ministers who also took oath. Portfolios of the ministers have not been allocated yet. The sanctioned strength of the Karnataka Cabinet is 34.

Allocation of portfolios to the new Ministers and expanding the cabinet with the right combinations that will strike a balance in having representatives from all communities, regions, factions, and also from among the old and new generation of legislators, is the daunting task ahead of Siddaramaiah.

Meanwhile, a Congress Legislative Party meeting was held in Bengaluru today.