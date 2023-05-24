scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar to visit Delhi today, likely to discuss portfolios allocation with high command

Siddaramaiah will be leaving for Delhi by a special flight at 6:30 PM, and will stay in the national capital overnight. Shivakumar will be accompanying him.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
karnataka, karnataka asembly
Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar arrive at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will leave for Delhi on Wednesday evening. The Congress leaders are expected to discuss the allocation of portfolios of the existing ministers with the party high command, reported PTI.

Siddaramaiah will be leaving for Delhi by a special flight at 6:30 PM, and will stay in the national capital overnight. Shivakumar will be accompanying him.

Also Read

Speaking to ANI about discussions on the formation of the Cabinet today, DK Shivakumar said, “That will be informed by CM Siddaramaiah and AICC, As the party president, I will definitely go to Delhi.”

The two Congress leaders were sworn-in as CM and deputy CM on Saturday, along with eight ministers who also took oath. Portfolios of the ministers have not been allocated yet. The sanctioned strength of the Karnataka Cabinet is 34.

Allocation of portfolios to the new Ministers and expanding the cabinet with the right combinations that will strike a balance in having representatives from all communities, regions, factions, and also from among the old and new generation of legislators, is the daunting task ahead of Siddaramaiah.

Meanwhile, a Congress Legislative Party meeting was held in Bengaluru today. 

More Stories on
Siddaramaiah

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 24-05-2023 at 11:09 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market