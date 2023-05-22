Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, newly elected MLAs take oath in first session of 16th Karnataka Assembly

The first session of the 16th Karnataka Legislative Assembly began on Monday with 16 new Congress MLAs, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, taking oath on Monday in Bengaluru. The ceremony is being conducted by senior legislator Congress’ R V Deshpande as the Protem Speaker.

Ministers G Parameshwara, K H Muniyappa, M B Patil, K J George, Satish Jarkiholi, Priyank Kharge, who were also sworn-in as minister on Saturday, also took oath as MLAs today.

In the May 10 Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections, counting for which was conducted on May 13, the Congress won a thumping majority securing 135 seats in the 224-member Assembly.

Among other MLAs who have taken oath include new BJP MLA from Dakshina Kannada region, Bhagirathi Muruliya, Channagiri Congress MLA Shivaganga Basavaraj takes oath, Congress leader U T Khader and Shivanagouda Patil,

According to Legislative Assembly officials, all the 224 newly elected legislators will take oath as MLAs, during the three-day session. A new Speaker will also be elected.

Speaking at the Session, Deshpande said, “We have all been elected and come here with the blessings of people of Karnataka. There are some senior leaders and I can also see some new faces. We have to put efforts for the all-round development of the state. Despite political differences, for the sake of the state’s development and progress, we will all have to work together to build a model Kannada naadu, a Kannada state, which is prosperous, and all sections of people live with peace and harmony.”

After swearing-in as the CM of the state for the second term on Saturday, Siddaramaiah at his first Cabinet meeting had said, “We are calling the Assembly session for three days — Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, we are requesting the Governor, because the new Assembly has to be constituted before May 24.”