Siddaramaiah denies ‘miffed’ reports, says Karnataka government to present full budget

Siddaramaiah today denied reports that he was unhappy with the Kumaraswamy government. (PTI)

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah today denied reports that he was unhappy with the Kumaraswamy government in the state. Speaking to reporters, he said was not upset with anything and the present government may present the fresh budget.

“Who said I am unhappy? They will present a fresh budget it seems. Rahul Gandhi has given green signal,” he was quoted as saying by India Today.

Earlier this week, there were reports that the former CM was unhappy with the JDS-Congress coalition government in Karnataka, after the emergence of a video that showed him expressing doubts over the longevity of the present government.

The video, telecast by regional television channels, shows him speaking on the government completing its five years term in office. When asked if the present state government would complete five years, he said: “Five years…difficult…let’s see what will happen after the parliament election (in 2019).”

“They (government) will remain until parliament elections are over, after that, what all developments will happen (we will have to see),” he added.

The remarks came two days after another video came to light showing him expressing his displeasure to a few Congress MLAs over the presentation of a fresh budget. Last Monday, CM HD Kumarswamy, while reacting to Siddaramaiah’s remarks, said that there was an attempt to create confusion on presentation of the full-fledged budget.

Differences between both parties had come out on a number of issues including presentation of the budget, ever since both parties formed an alliance to form the government in the state.

Even as Kumaraswamy wants to present a full-fledged budget, Siddaramaiah, who previously held the Finance portfolio, had said said there was no need for a fresh budget. He felt that a supplementary budget would do.

The state government may present the budget on first or second week of July.