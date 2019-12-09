Siddaramaiah resigns as CLP leader after Congress’ debacle in Karnataka bypolls

Siddaramaiah’s move comes on a day results were announced to the bypolls to 15 Assembly seats. (ANI)

Karnataka bypoll results: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress Legislative Party leader Siddaramaiah today said he has stepped down as Karnataka CLP leader and is sending his resignation to Interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi and party general secretary and Karnataka in-charge KC Venugopal. He also resigned as the Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly.

Siddaramaiah’s move comes on a day results were announced to the bypolls to 15 Assembly seats. The Congress could only manage 2 seats out of the 15 seats while the BJP bagged 12 and the JD(S), two.

Siddaramaiah expressed his sincere regrets for not being able to give “satisfactory results” in the byelections. “As a leader of legislative party, I need to respect democracy. I have resigned as Congress Legislative Party leader. I have submitted my resignation to Sonia Gandhi Ji,” he said.

I respect the mandate given by the electorate in the #KarnatakaBypolls. I expected people to teach @BJP4Karnataka leaders a great lesson for orchestrating #OpertionKamala. I am taking the moral responsibility & resigning as Leader of CLP & Leader of Opposition. pic.twitter.com/AaG9Xl3SdP — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) December 9, 2019

The Congress party, which had won 12 of those 15 seats in the 2018 Karnataka assembly polls, won only in two segments — Hunasuru and Shivajinagar. Congress’ former ally, the JD(S), trailed in all the 12 seats it had contested. Congress candidates Rizwan Arshad (Shivajinagar) and H P Manjunath (Hunasureu) could manage to win.

On the other hand, the ruling BJP has a spectacular show as the saffron party bagged 10 seats and is leading in two others out of 15 constituencies that went for assembly bypolls. With today’s mandate, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa-led government in Karnataka will hold on to power without the support of independents.

Karnataka bypolls were held to fill the vacancies after the disqualification of 17 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs. The revolt of these MLAs had brought the collapse of the 14-month-old H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in July and paved the way for BJP to come to power.

The BJP needed to win at least six of the 15 seats to achieve a majority in the 225-member assembly including the Speaker, who has a casting vote. The current strength of the assembly is 208 after the disqualifications.

The BJP has 105 MLAs (including an independent), the Congress 66 and the JD(S) has 34 MLAs. There is also one BSP member, a nominated member and the Speaker.