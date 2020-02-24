Siddaramaiah asks BJP to hold Trump event in Kashmir valley

Siddaramaiah, who is Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly, in another tweet hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the long wall built near the airport in Ahmedabad allegedly to block view of a slum, ahead of Trumps visit. (IE photo)

Raising questions about the situation in Kashmir, senior Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Sidddaramaiah on Monday asked the BJP heading the union government to prove ‘normalcy’ by hosting US President Donald Trump’s event in the valley. If @BJP4India feels Kashmir has returned to Normalcy, & If @BJP4India feels that there is no govt orchestrated violence. Now is the time to prove the same by hosting @realDonaldTrump’s event at Kashmir, Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Amid concerns raised by opposition parties, the government has said efforts have been made to restore normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir which faced months of restrictions after its special status under Article 370 was scrapped in August last year.

Siddaramaiah, who is Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly, in another tweet hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the long wall built near the airport in Ahmedabad allegedly to block view of a slum, ahead of Trumps visit. It is time for @realDonaldTrump to get inspired from @narendramodi.

Inspiration to build decorative walls to hide not so decorative life!! he tweeted. The opposition Congress in Gujarat had accused the BJP-ruled civic body in Ahmedabad of building the 500-metre long wall to block view of a slum colony.

Refuting the allegations, AMC officials had said the construction of the wall, around four feet in height, was approved much before Trump’s Gujarat visit was finalised. Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump and a high-level delegation, arrived in Ahmedabad around noon on Monday for a little less than 36-hour-long trip.