Siddaramaiah alleges government sponsored JNU violence

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday alleged the recent attack on students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi was government-sponsored and sought to know what action has been taken against the culprits. He also described as ‘shameful’ the police registering FIRs against those injured in the Sunday violence. The attack on students at JNU was government-sponsored, it was not done by some one else, he told reporters here.

Seeking to know if any action has been taken against those involved in the attack, he said: On the other hand, those who were injured in the attack, FIR has been registered against them. It is shameful. It is being done to create an atmosphere of fear, he alleged. Masked men attacked students and teachers at the JNU on Sunday, leaving 34 injured.