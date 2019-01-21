Siddaganga Math seer Sri Shivakumara Swamiji passes away at 111, Karnataka declares three-day state mourning

CM HD Kumaraswamy informed that the cremation will be carried out on January 22 at 4.30 pm.

Siddaganga Math seer Sri Shivakumara Swamiji passed away at 11.44 am today at 11 years of age. A revered seer of the Lingayat-Veerashaiva faith of Lingayatism passed took his last breath in Tumakuru, Karnataka. CM HD Kumaraswamy informed that the cremation will be carried out on January 22 at 4.30 pm.

Swami, the Lingayat religious head was undergoing treatment for a lung infection and had been on ventilator support for the past 15 days. The Karnataka government has declared a three-day state mourning and one day holiday for all schools, colleges and government offices. Kumaraswamy briefed the press along with BJP leader, BS Yeddyurappa.

Born on April on April 1, 1907, in Veerapura village of Ramanagara, Swamiji was well known for his philanthropic activities. In recognition of his social work, he was conferred with the third-highest civilian award of India, Padma Bhushan, in 2015 and the Karnataka Ratna in 2007. In the year 1965, Karnataka University conferred Swamiji an honorary degree of Doctor of Literature.

The Lingayat pontiff was also the head Siddaganga Matha and the Sree Siddaganga Education Society which runs close to 125 educational institutions in Karnataka and offers a variety of courses, including engineering.

India has lost a divine soul..#ShivakumaraSwamiji pic.twitter.com/Gl09f08HBs — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) January 21, 2019

From PM Modi, BJP President Amit Shah to Sonia Gandhi, all had visited the doors of Swamiji to seek blessings.

Condoling on the death of the revered figure, PM Modi tweeted, “His Holiness Dr. Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu lived for the people, especially the poor and vulnerable. He devoted himself towards alleviating ills like poverty, hunger and social injustice. Prayers and solidarity with his countless devotees spread all across the world.”

His Holiness Dr. Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu lived for the people, especially the poor and vulnerable. He devoted himself towards alleviating ills like poverty, hunger and social injustice. Prayers and solidarity with his countless devotees spread all across the world. pic.twitter.com/AqgOLgqTrn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2019

Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “I am sorry to hear about the passing of Shivakumar Swami Ji, Pontiff of the Siddaganga Mutt. Swami Ji was respected & revered by millions of Indians, from all religions & communities. His passing leaves behind a deep spiritual void. My condolences to all his followers.”