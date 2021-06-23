Shyama Prasad Mukherjee death anniversary: A look at his life, in PM Modi’s words

PM Modi said that Shyama Prasad Mukherjee wanted India to develop heavy industries and pay full attention to MSME, handloom, textiles and cottage industry.

Shyama Prasad Mukherjee was a barrister, an academician and one of those politicians who promoted the idea of nationalism and sowed the seeds of a strong political alternative in the country. July 6 happens to be Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee’s birthday and June 23 is his death anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today remembered him for his noble ideals, rich thoughts and commitment to serve people. “His efforts towards national integration will never be forgotten,” said PM Modi. BJP President JP Nadda said that Mukherjee’s ideology has left an indelible mark on the Indian political firmament.

PM Modi had talked about Shyama Prasad Mukherjee’s life in his 45th Mann Ki Baat episode. PM had said that while Mukherjee was associated with many fields, education was close to his heart. “Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee was associated with many fields, but the areas which were closest to his heart were education, administration and parliamentary affairs, very few people would know that he was the youngest vice-chancellor of the University of Calcutta at merely 33 years of age,” said the PM in his Mann ki Baat.

The Prime Minister also shared that it was on Mukherjee’s invitation that Rabindranath Tagore addressed the convocation in Kolkata University in Bangla. “Very few people would also be knowing that in 1937, on the invitation of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore addressed the convocation in Kolkata University in Bangla. This was the first time under British rule that the convocation in Kolkata University had been addressed in Bangla. From 1947 to 1950, Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee was the first Industries minister of India and, in a sense, he laid a strong foundation for India’s industrial development, he had prepared a solid base, it was he who had prepared a stout platform. The first industrial policy of Independent India, which came in 1948, was stamped with his ideas and vision. Dr. Mukherjee’s dream was for India to be industrially self-reliant, competent and prosperous in every sphere,” said PM Modi.

PM Modi said that Mukherjee wanted India to develop heavy industries and pay full attention to MSME, handloom, textiles and cottage industry. The PM also said that it was Shyama Prasad Mukherjee’s understanding that a part of Bengal was saved. “For the proper development of cottage and small industries with finance availability and organizational setup- All India Handicrafts Board, All India Handloom Board and Khadi & Village Industries Board were established between 1948 and 1950. There was also a special emphasis by Dr. Mukherjee on indigenization of India’s defence production, in the establishment of four most successful mega projects- Chittaranjan locomotive works factory, Hindustan aircraft factory, Sindri fertilizer factory and Damodar Valley Corporation and other river valley projects, Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee contributed significantly. He was very passionate about the development of West Bengal. It was the result of his understanding, prudence and activism that a part of Bengal could be saved and it is still a part of India,” said the PM.

Prime Minister Modi said that the most important thing for Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee was the integrity and unity of India and sacrificed his life at the young age of 52.