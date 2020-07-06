Shyama Prasad Mookerjee jayanti: PM Modi pays tributes to Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Syama Prasad Mookerjee made courageous efforts to further India's unity.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary, saying he made courageous efforts to further India’s unity.
Syama Prasad Mookerjee was born on this day in 1901 in then Calcutta.
- 'Will send gangsters where they belong!' Slain DSP’s daughter says will give up lifelong dream, join police force like her father
- Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Lutyens' bungalow allotted to BJP MP Anil Baluni days after notice to vacate
- COVID-19, GST future Harvard case studies on failure: Rahul Gandhi's dig at Modi govt
“I bow to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Jayanti. A devout patriot, he made exemplary contributions towards India’s development,” Modi wrote on Twitter.
Mookerjee made courageous efforts to further India’s unity, the prime minister said.
“His thoughts and ideals give strength to millions across the nation,” he said.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.