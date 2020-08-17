Shyam Rajak sacked from Nitish Kumar Cabinet, expelled from JD(U) amid reports of joining RJD

Shyam Rajak dropped from Nitish Kumar’s Cabinet, expelled from JD(U). (File pic)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has sacked Industry Minister Shyam Rajak from his Cabinet and also expelled him from the Janata Dal (United). Governor Phagu Chauhan has accepted Nitish Kumar’s recommendation to drop Rajak from the cabinet.

“Shyam Rajak has been sacked from the state cabinet and he has also been expelled from the party for six years for his anti-party activities,” JD(U) spokesperson Sanjay Singh said.

“His recent actions were nothing less than an act of indiscipline. So the party decided to take this action against him,” JD(U) spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan told ANI.

The development comes amidst reports of Rajak joining the Rashtriya Janata Dal. Speculation was rife that he may leave the party over his differences with the leadership. His differences with Industries Secretary S Siddharth were also reported earlier.

Kumar’s decision to sack Rajak comes just ahead of the Assembly elections. Rajak has been representing the Phulwari Sharif seat in the Legislative Assembly since 2010.

Rajak had quit the RJD and joined the ruling JD(U) in June 2009. Between 2010 and 2015, he had served as Minister for Food and Consumer Protection. He was Minister of State for Energy, Public Relation Department and Law during the RJD rule under Rabri Devi. He was once one of the key leaders who were known for close proximity with Lalu Prasad Yadav.