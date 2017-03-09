​​ ​
  3. Shutting down of Compassion International: What the controversy is all about

By: | New Delhi | Published: March 9, 2017 11:25 AM
After the Indian government denied the transfer of funds into the country, Compassion International is about to shut down its operations in India next week. The official website of Compassion International says ‘it is a child advocacy ministry that pairs compassionate people with those who are suffering from poverty. The ministry releases children from spiritual, economic, social, and physical poverty. The goal is for each child to become a responsible and fulfilled adult.’ So why is that an organisation that works for the welfare of poor has to be shut down?

The ministry has been active in India for almost 48 years but was forced to close its doors after continuous allegations by Hindu extremist groups to converting people to Christianity. The ministry was also under scrutiny for its misuse of funds. The Income Tax officials revealed in 2015, Caruna Bal Vikas (CBV) was receiving a funding of Rs 10 million per year from Compassion International but only 10 percent of that amount was being used for child development and the rest was diverted to other organisations.

Watch the entire journey of Compassion International in India:

Even though India always had a strong law against the use of foreign aid more data was found around 2013 right before the Narendra Modi government took over. Since then, it has had a very strong stand on this issue and has cancelled the registrations of more than 10,000 non-governmental groups, mostly small ones, in 2015. In 2015, income tax officials also conducted raids seeking evidence that this money was being used to convert Indian families.

However, the Compassion International President and CEO Santiago Jimmy Mellado is shocked by the incident. While speaking to Christianity Today he said, “I feel frustrated.” He revealed that the ministry was put in the list of organisations that need government’s approval to transfer funds last year in February but the permission to do so was denied. He believes that negotiations with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or R.S.S. made things worse for them. “We understand that the B.J.P. and the R.S.S. are tied together somehow, so it seems to us that we also need to be talking to the R.S.S. Wow, am I negotiating with the government or am I negotiating with an ideological movement that is fueling the government? ” said Mellado.

  1. O
    Optimist
    Mar 9, 2017 at 6:48 am
    Please do some responsible journalism, when one side makes such allegations, aren't you supposed to verify them? Where is the other side of the story? No organization shuts down because of somebody's allegations 3 line explanation under the le is extremely misleading.Congratulations on your click-bait journalism and more mediocrity.
    1. A
      anony
      Mar 9, 2017 at 9:48 am
      Good to see BJP acting on evangelist mafia, Coastal AP, South Tamil Nadu are severely affected by these conversions
      1. R
        Rahul
        Mar 9, 2017 at 6:35 am
        So if you believe you have a strong case why not file a case in a court of law ? Just 10% of the money actually has gone towards organisatiosn own work - the rest who knows... just another scam Govt has put a lid on
        1. Siva Jothy
          Mar 9, 2017 at 6:47 am
          indian judiciary is free to act if there is illegalities by the govt. why do u go to negotiation if u r not wrong? see the names ministry and christianity today. dont think indians are mad that the cant smell whats real. what is freeing from spiritual poverty? converting to christianity? indian culture has got enough spiritual background and bondage with what real spirituality is. every grossroot indian knows very well how many ngos are using poverty status of hindus to convert to christians. stop radicalising hindus. if some body stops you they will become hindu extremists.
